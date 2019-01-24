OLATHE, Kansas (WABC) --A homeowner's security camera captured a sight they never would have expected: a deer leap-frogging a dog.
The wild scene was recorded on a doorbell camera outside of a home in Kansas.
The deer is seen taking a running start and jumping right over the dog, with room to spare.
Meanwhile the dog seemed to be relatively unfazed by the whole thing.
The homeowner used an app to share the video with neighbors.
