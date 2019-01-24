PETS & ANIMALS

Deer caught on camera leap-frogging dog outside home in Kansas

EMBED </>More Videos

A deer was caught on camera leaping over a dog in Kansas.

Eyewitness News
OLATHE, Kansas (WABC) --
A homeowner's security camera captured a sight they never would have expected: a deer leap-frogging a dog.

The wild scene was recorded on a doorbell camera outside of a home in Kansas.

The deer is seen taking a running start and jumping right over the dog, with room to spare.

Meanwhile the dog seemed to be relatively unfazed by the whole thing.

The homeowner used an app to share the video with neighbors.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetdeerdogKansas
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Hawk lands in middle of Brooklyn intersection, snarls traffic
Dog finds forever home after he was left to die in locked cage
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show welcomes 2 new breeds
Couple: Wag app tried to pay for silence after dog's death
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police chase ends in crash, intense manhunt in the Bronx
Mom in hospital not aware her kids are dead, father says
Family kicked off flight after complaints about body odor
$238M NYC penthouse becomes most expensive home in US
Pedestrian killed, state trooper hurt in LI highway accidents
New cruise line to offer adults-only voyages
Child accidentally shoots mom with shotgun outside preschool
Hawk lands in middle of Brooklyn intersection, snarls traffic
Show More
3rd person dies after hammer attack at Brooklyn restaurant
Doomsday Clock remains at 2 minutes to midnight
Shutdown Day 34: Dueling bills to reopen the government fail
Bronx man's name cleared decades after wrongful conviction
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
More News