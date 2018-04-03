ANIMAL RESCUE

FDNY uses ladder truck to rescue kitten stuck in Brooklyn tree for 3 days

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on the rescue of a cat from a tree in Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A Brooklyn family was reunited with their kitten Tuesday after it was stuck 60-feet above ground in a tree for three days.

Alexandra Sanchez said her 8-month-old cat Reeses climbed out of the window of her Crown Heights apartment and ended up in a tree on April 1.

The little kitten endured days of snow and rain without food or water.

Sanchez said had been in contact with emergency personnel while Reeses was stuck, but when FDNY officials originally responded, their ladder wasn't tall enough.

The FDNY said it typically doesn't respond to these situations, as cats usually get out of trees by themselves.

"I haven't slept for two days since she's up there crying by my window," Sanchez said. "It bothers me because she's my baby."

The ordeal also made her 8-year-old son, Cyrus Rivera, very upset.

"I can't see her sick up there," he said. "I just can't. I'm worried."

A firetruck from Ladder 111 arrived on scene around noon, but just as the firefighter in the bucket reached for the skittish kitten -- she scrambled away, heading even higher in the tree.

Nevertheless, the city's bravest undaunted snagged Reeses minutes later.

Sanchez jumped for joy moments after the rescue.

"I feel grateful and very happy they saved my cat," she said.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuecat stuckfeel goodfdnyCrown HeightsBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
This is how to get paid to cuddle cats on a Greek island
Pit bull rescued after stranded, surrounded by water on rock ledge
23 French bulldogs rescued from cruel conditions up for adoption
Man charged with abandoning dog to drown in rising tide turns self in
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News