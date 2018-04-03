A Brooklyn family was reunited with their kitten Tuesday after it was stuck 60-feet above ground in a tree for three days.Alexandra Sanchez said her 8-month-old cat Reeses climbed out of the window of her Crown Heights apartment and ended up in a tree on April 1.The little kitten endured days of snow and rain without food or water.Sanchez said had been in contact with emergency personnel while Reeses was stuck, but when FDNY officials originally responded, their ladder wasn't tall enough.The FDNY said it typically doesn't respond to these situations, as cats usually get out of trees by themselves."I haven't slept for two days since she's up there crying by my window," Sanchez said. "It bothers me because she's my baby."The ordeal also made her 8-year-old son, Cyrus Rivera, very upset."I can't see her sick up there," he said. "I just can't. I'm worried."A firetruck from Ladder 111 arrived on scene around noon, but just as the firefighter in the bucket reached for the skittish kitten -- she scrambled away, heading even higher in the tree.Nevertheless, the city's bravest undaunted snagged Reeses minutes later.Sanchez jumped for joy moments after the rescue."I feel grateful and very happy they saved my cat," she said.----------