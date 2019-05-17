WATCH LIVE: Bear climbs down from tree backyard of home in Arlington, Massachusetts after being tranquilized

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5305095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities in Arlington, Massachusetts tranquilized a bear that climbed a tree in the backyard of a home.

Update: Successful tranquilizer administration to the bear, waiting for affects of medication #ArlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/HAcK9T2iWs — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) May 17, 2019

After yesterday’s game, he’s just looking to rest up for the finals #ArlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/rJddtfoFfc — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) May 17, 2019

A bear wandering through a residential area in suburban Boston Friday morning climbed up a tree in the backyard of a home.Arlington, Massachusetts police warned residents to stay inside and keep their pets inside because of the bear and that Environmental Police are responding.Shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern Time, police said the bear was successfully tranquilized. The bear then climbed down from the tree, with animal control officers surrounding the area.Police asked residents to avoid the area of Washington and Overlook.