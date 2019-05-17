Pets & Animals

WATCH LIVE: Bear climbs down from tree backyard of home in Arlington, Massachusetts after being tranquilized

A bear wandering through a residential area in suburban Boston Friday morning climbed up a tree in the backyard of a home.

Arlington, Massachusetts police warned residents to stay inside and keep their pets inside because of the bear and that Environmental Police are responding.

Authorities in Arlington, Massachusetts tranquilized a bear that climbed a tree in the backyard of a home.



Shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern Time, police said the bear was successfully tranquilized. The bear then climbed down from the tree, with animal control officers surrounding the area.





Police asked residents to avoid the area of Washington and Overlook.
