PETS & ANIMALS

Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore



Shirleen Allicot has the surprising details about a story that unfolded off Monmouth County.

DEAL, N.J. (WABC) --
A whale flipped a 20-foot boat in the waters off the Jersey Shore.

New Jersey State Police released a picture of the capsized boat.


Authorities say two people were fishing in the boat on Thursday, approximately one mile off of Deal, Monmouth County.

Officials say it appears that the whale breached beneath the boat, causing it to capsize and knocking two occupants overboard.

The names of those people, who were fishing at the time, were not released.

Both people fell overboard, but no one was hurt.

In a social media post, state police jokingly stated that "charges against the whale are pending its apprehension."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------------
