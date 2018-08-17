Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore

And suddenly the great beast was before them! He was ten stories high if he was a foot! Yes, a couple of fisherman were capsized today when a whale surfaced beneath their boat! Fortunately, no one was injured. https://t.co/egABlt0Boj pic.twitter.com/gpsWKI281h — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) August 17, 2018

A whale flipped a 20-foot boat in the waters off the Jersey Shore.New Jersey State Police released a picture of the capsized boat.Authorities say two people were fishing in the boat on Thursday, approximately one mile off of Deal, Monmouth County.Officials say it appears that the whale breached beneath the boat, causing it to capsize and knocking two occupants overboard.The names of those people, who were fishing at the time, were not released.Both people fell overboard, but no one was hurt.In a social media post, state police jokingly stated that "charges against the whale are pending its apprehension."----------------