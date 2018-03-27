What happened to beloved dog in East Orange?

Maria Walker lives in East Orange and says her best friend disappeared about a week ago.The Shih Tzu, whose name the owner s not giving out because police advised against it, disappeared off her front porch after a bunch of neighborhood kids seemed to be playing with her.Walker's home is in the 200 block of Halsted Street, and the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on March 20.On surveillance images, the kids look like they were delivering or selling candy.They are seen playing with the dog, which was supposed to be in the backyard, and one child is heard saying, "I could take her back home."Walker thinks that the middle schoolers might know something.Soon after they were seen on the surveillance images playing with the dog, the dog was missing.It's possible the Shih Tzu may have run off. Walker is not sure what happened, but she thinks maybe the kids know something.She says she just wants her best buddy back, no questions asked.Anyone with information is asked to contact East Orange police.----------