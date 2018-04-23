IN OUR BACKYARD

A Cat Lover's Dream in New York City

Art lovers, cat lovers, Instagram lovers unite: the 'Cats on Glass' gallery debuts for a limited time in New York City.

Emily H. Sowa
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
This interactive pop-up exhibit is presented by Fresh Step Clean Paws and open to the public to benefit the Humane Society of New York.

Along with all of the Instagram-worthy visuals, you'll have the chance to meet Hannah Shaw (a.k.a. Kitten lady), as well as cat-lebrity Nala Cat!

The gallery celebrates feline beauty and charm in all shapes, sizes, and forms through the lens of creativity and glass. Each room in this unique, visually stunning, interactive, pop-up exhibit features an element of cats and an element of glass, to give future cat owners a chance to literally picture themselves with, and even adopt a cat.

Marvel at the larger than life cat display. Unleash your inner kitten in the yarn pom-pom room. Practice your "me-ow" in the meditation room to the tune of a cat's purr. Play with adoptable cats from the humane society of New York.

The cats on glass gallery presented by Fresh Step Clean Paws opened its doors Thursday, February 15th to a line of captivated cat lovers and is open daily through Monday, February 19th (President's Day) from 10 a.m. To 6 p.m. It's located at 524 W. 26th Street at 10th Avenue, near the high line. Admission is free, but space is limited. For more information and to rsvp, visit CatsOnGlassGallery.com.

Follow #catsonglass with @freshstep on Instagram for a glimpse into the social chatter. This Insta-worthy exhibit couldn't be more purr-fect, so catch it while you can!
