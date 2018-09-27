PETS & ANIMALS

Wild video: GoPro captures seal slapping kayaker with octopus

The amazing incident was caught on camera.

NEW ZEALAND --
It's the slap that's being heard around the world, and it came from a seal.

GoPro video captured the moment the animal slapped a kayaker across the face with an octopus in the waters off New Zealand.

The video, shared on Instagram by Taiyo Masuda, starts off like any typical video would -- a group of kayakers enjoying the beautiful sites off of the coast of Kaikoura.

But the scene quickly changed.

The group noticed a seal swimming around them, and moments later, the sea creature swam up to an unsuspecting Kyle Mulinder and slapped him across the face with an octopus.

Mulinder was taken aback by the attack, as shouts of disbelief erupted from the group.

The eight-legged creature was stuck the side of the kayak until it peeled off and disappeared in the water.

Masuda, a friend of the slap victim, told CNN it was a definitely a day to remember.

"One seal swims right next to us, having an octopus in his mouth, pops right up of the surface next to us, then tries to chew up the leg but ended up slapping our face," he said. "We instantly started laughing. We certainly got surprised. We are all adventure guys, but we don't encounter that every day. Such a raw moment brought us so much laughter to all of us all day long. What a day to remember."

The group said it appeared the seal was hunting and was trying to chew on one the legs, but it ended up delivering the slap that's now gone viral.

