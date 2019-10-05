ABC7 viewer donates puppy to Manhattan teen whose support dog was mauled to death by Rottweiler

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Brooklyn family is donating a puppy to the Manhattan teenager whose emotional support dog was mauled to death by a Rottweiler last week.
Cynthia Rodriguez was sitting in a chair on an Inwood sidewalk with her daughter's dog Max underneath when a woman walking a large Rottweiler walked past. All of a sudden, the dog lunges and snares Max in his mouth, crushing his small body.
The dog owner continued walking, and the Rodriguez family is still trying to find her. She said her daughter, Gabby, is devastated.
"Her dog did something really devastating to our family. My daughter has been heartbroken ever since this took place," she said.
Hearing this story on Eyewitness News, Lourdes Rivera and her family decided to step up. Rivera and her granddaughter drove from Gravesend in South Brooklyn all the way up to Inwood, Manhattan, to give Gabby a 5-week-old Maltese puppy.
"When I saw Max's story, it really touched my heart, and I told my fiance, 'That's it. That's his new home' ... and I knew he was going to be happy with her," she said.
"They're so cute, oh my god," Gabby cried the moment she saw her new puppy. She told reporters she was "so happy" and thankful.
"It's kind of like a sense of support, especially when coming home every day to have this little smiley dog just coming to great you," she said.
