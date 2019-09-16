Missouri woman fighting city law to keep emotional support monkeys

CREVE COEUR, Mo. -- A Missouri woman is fighting to keep her pet monkeys because she says they're emotional support animals.
Texanne McBride-Teahan's neighbors in Creve Coeur see it differently, KMOV-TV reported.
They've told city council members that they're worried about their safety because the monkeys are wild animals and might attack.
"It's a wild animal. They belong in zoos. You know, or in their natural habitat," said Jim Hentschell, who lives next door to McBride-Teahan.
But McBride-Teahan said her pets aren't dangerous.
"They are trained. They assist me. I have PTSD because of something that happened to me, a very bad thing that happened to me a long time ago," she said.
Creve Coeur officials cited McBride-Teahan because the city considers "non-human primates" to be "inherently dangerous animals" along with lions, alligators and pythons, so none are allowed in residential areas.
But her doctor wrote a note saying he prescribed for her to keep them.
"I believe in the rule of law. If they are considered a dangerous animal and can carry something as nasty as hepatitis, they shouldn't be here," Hentschell said.
McBride-Teahan has a court hearing on the matter in November.
