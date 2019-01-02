PETS & ANIMALS

Wisconsin woman finds New Year's home intruder asleep with 'guard dog'

A Waukesha, Wisconsin woman started the New Year with the surprising sight of an intruder asleep with her "guard dog."

A Waukesha, Wisconsin, woman started the New Year with the surprising sight of an intruder asleep with her "guard dog."

When Lynn Sarver woke up at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, she first checked to make sure the man laying with her dog, Benton, wasn't her son.

"You know, because he had dark hair and kind of the same size," Sarver said.

But it wasn't her son, who was out of town.

WISN reports an intruder who had too much to drink walked into Lynn's home and fell asleep next to Benton, a 120-pound mastiff.

Benton is supposed to scare intruders away, except that's not what happened.

"When we saw him, the dog was sleeping on top of him," Sarver said. "We called 911, and we were hiding in the kitchen."

Benton, despite guard dog instincts, didn't make a sound and had a cuddle session with the intruder, who apologized and went to the correct home a few doors down.

"You know, I mean, he didn't mean any harm," Sarver said. "He was a very nice kid, basically."

