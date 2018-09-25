PETS & ANIMALS

Woman inspired by cat's death creates Long Island's 1st cat cafe

By
SAYVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Long Island is now home to every cat lovers' dream - a cat cafe.

Ryan Shea, of Yaphank, is the owner of Shabby Tabby Cat Cafe in Sayville.

When her cat died, she became involved in cat rescue and visited some cat cafes in Colorado and New York City. This inspired Shea to open a cat cafe.

The cafe features various lounge chairs, bean bag chairs and cushion benches. The space is dotted with cat ladders and cat toys.

Around 15 to 20 cats are free to roam about the entire space, and all the cats come from The Golden Paw Society in Huntington and can be adopted.

"People can see their personalities more in a situation like this," Shea said. "Sit and hang out with them, and then if they want to adopt one, we have the applications here."

Shea said her other goal is to provide the community with a place of relaxation.

"Cats have a very relaxing quality to them, so a lot of times you have a bad day or if you're stressed out, you just come and sit with a cat and they're purring," she said. "They're just relaxing animals."

One hour sessions cost $15, while a monthly membership can be purchased for $100. It includes 10 sessions every month, and reservations are recommended.

Shea said she is planning various events, including yoga, wine night and Halloween scary movie night with cats.

The cafe officially opens Saturday.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscat cafecatsfeel goodSayvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man accused of torture after dog was 20 pounds underweight
Pit bull hit by car may have saved child
Alpaca mom chases down cougar to save her baby
Uno, beagle who wowed Westminster, dies at 13
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Drenching rain causes severe flooding in parts of NJ, NYC
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in prison for sex assault
Man accused of torture after dog was 20 pounds underweight
President Trump's UN speech draws blank stares, laughter
Teacher fired after disagreeing with 'no zeros' policy
New video could help NYPD catch a grandmother's killer
Brett Kavanaugh's ex-roommate says he believes 2nd accuser
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
Show More
Woman dies after FDNY pulls 3 people from Bronx apartment fire
7-year-old crushes national anthem at LA Galaxy game
Woman arraigned in Queens birthing center stabbings
MTA adds new station managers to help improve subways
Yonkers school forced to close after mold found in ceiling tiles
More News