dog attack

Woman mauled to death by French bulldog, coroner says

INGLESIDE, Illinois -- A suburban Chicago woman who recently adopted a French bulldog that had been bred to fight was fatally mauled by the dog over the weekend, a coroner said.

A friend found Lisa Urso unresponsive on the patio behind her Ingleside, Illinois, home on Saturday evening. Investigators determined she had been attacked by the French bulldog. Toxicology results are pending.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said Urso, 52, had recently adopted the dog, which had been bred to fight. The dog attacked Urso inside her home, but she made it out to her patio, where she died.

Cooper said Urso suffered many bite wounds and scratches on her legs, arms and torso.

"I hate to say it, but unfortunately, it was a vicious attack," he said, adding that although French bulldogs are a smaller breed, they can deliver powerful bites.

"You don't really think about it happening with a smaller dog breed, but we forget animals can be powerful," he said. "This animal has a lot of jaw strength."

Cooper said the dog recently attacked Urso's boyfriend. After that attack, she had gone to animal control to get the dog back.

Urso owned two other dogs, including a second French bulldog, which was found with some blood on it, and a border collie, he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsillinoisdogswoman killeddog attackdogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DOG ATTACK
Pit bull viciously attacks dog walker, two police officers in NYC
Police seek dog that bit 12-year-old girl in Connecticut park
Pit bull attacks 1-year-old boy, good Samaritan in NY: Police
Loose pit bull attacks police officer in Manhattan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amid record unemployment, these businesses are hiring
Here's what to know about NJ's reopening plan
Spunky 104-year-old COVID-19 survivor shares her story
Pediatric Multi-System Inflammation Syndrome cases on the rise
MTA adds social distancing markers, floats idea of reservations
Westchester County grocery chain offering reservation slots
Stimulus: Direct deposit deadline, money to dead must be returned
Show More
Another upstate NY region can start gradual reopening
New Jersey to begin reopening process on Monday
2 out of 3 COVID-19 indicators up slightly, Mayor de Blasio says
NYC opening more streets as warm weather takes hold
NYC launches ads about COVID-19 related syndrome in children
More TOP STORIES News