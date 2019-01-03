HENRY COUNTY, Tennesee --Holy mackerel -- or catfish -- that's one big fish!
A woman in Tennessee was overcome with joy after she caught an 88-pound catfish in Tennessee's Kentucky Lake.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Paula Cathey Smith caught the "river monster" in December.
Smith said the catch was a personal best.
And the fish wasn't kept as a trophy. Smith said she reeled the fish in for the halibut and then released it.
