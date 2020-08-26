Pets & Animals

Woman's dog stolen and then sold, and you won't believe what happened next!

By
DARIEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Stratford man is charged with breaking into a home and stealing a dog in Darien, then reselling it for $40 in Bridgeport before its owner ultimately tracked down her pup in Wilton.

Count Chocula, a mini dachshund, was taken from Brittany Zeppelin's home on June 12.

Zeppelin took to social media and put up dozens of banners offering a reward.

She got a tip that the dog had been spotted with a woman in Bridgeport.

"I was very surprised, it's a low crime area," Zeppelin said. "To come home one day in your relatively safe town and your dog is missing and he ends up 40 miles away."

RELATED | Senior dogs live out their golden years at this dog retirement center

Zeppelin was able to reach the woman who purchased the dog at her job in Wilton and was reunited with Count a week later.

But police didn't track down the suspect until last Wednesday.

Darien police have arrested Dean Henton, 53, and charged him with burglary and larceny.

Henton is now being held on $120,000 bond linked to warrants issued for failing to appear in court in four unrelated cases.

RELATED | Luxury pet resort gives dogs and cats the royal treatment
EMBED More News Videos

Morris Animal Inn, a family-owned pet resort, has been designed with the amenities you would expect from a five-star hotel.



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdarienconnecticutarrestrobberypetsdogdogs stolen
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RNC night 3: Expect Pence, Conway and protest pushback | LIVE
Horrific attack on Brooklyn sidewalk by stranger leaves a woman in a coma
'Unsurvivable storm surge, catastrophic damage' feared from Hurricane Laura
NBA, MLB, MLS games postponed amid Jacob Blake shooting boycotts
John Lennon's killer denied parole for an 11th time
COVID News: Nassau County postpones high school fall sports
Families feel 'safe' with one NJ school's protocols
Show More
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
Retired FDNY battalion chief, WWII vet celebrated on 100th birthday
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
21 arrests in child sexual exploitation sweep, authorities say
Man who shot, stabbed NYPD officers indicted; Bodycam released
More TOP STORIES News