Pets & Animals

Yorkie bites mail carrier, stops delivery services for 3 weeks

DANVILLE, Va. -- A Virginia neighborhood had its mail service disrupted for about three weeks after a Yorkshire terrier bit a postal carrier.

The Danville Register and Bee reports that the neighborhood is one of two in Danville to have mail service disrupted recently because of dog bites. The second neighborhood had service suspended because carriers were being chased by a pit bull.

A Postal Service spokesman said action was necessary to prevent carriers from being attacked; mail carriers in Virginia were bitten by dogs 153 times in 2018 and 143 times in 2017.

Home delivery in the neighborhood with the Yorkie resumed when the dog's owner installed a curbside mailbox and put up a fence.

Residents said they received no notice of the suspension and questioned why the whole neighborhood was affected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsvirginiadog attackdogmailman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
5 firefighters and a baby hurt in Bronx multi-alarm fire
15-year-old boy disappears while swimming with friends in NYC
Several hurt in apartment building fire in Morrisania, Bronx
Woman sought in Bronx parking space shooting
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
NYPD steps up security, NYC vigil planned after mass shootings
Show More
Woman struck, killed by car in the Bronx
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Investigation ongoing into shooting at Texas Walmart that left 20 dead
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc faces sentencing
Political leaders demanding senators pass gun safety legislation
More TOP STORIES News