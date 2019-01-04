A woman on Staten Island is desperate for the return of her beloved dog after a stranger stole the pooch from right in front of their home."Seeing the video is heartbreaking, very heartbreaking," owner Dana Rivera said. "We just want him back."The family's Yorkie, named Nugget, was at home and waiting to go into the house when a woman boldly walked onto the front porch and took him for herself."It's very frustrating that somebody would actually come take someone else's, you know, take something that belongs to them, a family pet," Rivera said. "They're like children. I could never imagine doing that to someone."It happened Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. at their home on Zoe Street near Buel Avenue in Dongan Hills. Rivera's husband didn't even realize the slim 7-pound, 7-year-old Yorkie had slipped out the front door when he had gone to grab a few papers from their car.About 40 minutes later, they noticed Nugget was missing."Both my dogs usually greet me at the door, and he wasn't there," Rivera said. "So then we started panicking and started looking around."After searching high and low, Rivera decided to check her surveillance tapes.That's when she saw a woman in a black hooded jacket with a fur trim and a black baseball cap first pet Nugget before picking him up and briskly walking away."Everything goes through your mind as to what's happening with him," Rivera said. "If they're taking care of him or God forbid somebody hurts him or something like that."And what makes it more unnerving is that Nugget was a good boy who didn't wander off. A man walked by and didn't even bother him, until the woman spotted him and made her move."Bring him back, that's all we want is to just bring him back," Rivera said. "Honestly, we're willing to give a reward for his return. We just want him home. My kids are devastated. We are all devastated."----------