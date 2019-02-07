PETS & ANIMALS

Australia zoo wants to name venomous snake after your ex on Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Name a snake after your ex, just in time for Valentine's Day

SYDNEY, Australia --
The Sydney zoo wants to name one of the world's most venomous snakes after your ex.

All you need is a dollar donation to fill out an online form.

If your ex's name is picked, the zoo will provide you an annual pass to visit the snake whenever you want.

RELATED: 3 ways to celebrate Anti-Valentine's Day
EMBED More News Videos

Here are three ways you can celebrate Anti-Valentine's Day.



The zoo says all donations will go towards the WILD LIFE Conservation Fund, a fund dedicated to conserving Australian native wildlife by funding research and conducting educational programs and events.

You have until Feb. 13 to enter. The drawing will be held on Valentine's Day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldsnakevalentine's dayaustralia
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
USPS honoring military dogs with 2019 stamp collection
Golden retriever rescued from sinkhole in San Diego
Vets bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police: Man randomly stabs person at NJ town hall
Body found in suitcase in CT ID'd as missing NY woman
600 students evacuated from NJ school after odor sickens teacher
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
4 tied up, 1 pistol-whipped during Bronx home invasion
Masked clowns arrested in Texas machete attack
Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints
Man buys $2 Babe Ruth baseball card that may be worth millions
Show More
NJ man accused of faking slip and fall pleads not guilty
1 dead, 3 injured in Brooklyn apartment shooting
NJ residents say Lenny Dykstra is destroying their neighborhood
LI man accused of exposing himself to 11-year-old girl
Ariana Grande to skip Grammys after producer dispute
More News