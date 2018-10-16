HALLOWEEN

Animals at the Brookfield Zoo feast on Halloween pumpkins

EMBED </>More Videos

Some animals at the Brookfield Zoo received a Halloween pumpkin treat.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. --
Just in time for the season, some of the animals at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo are feasting on pumpkins.

The orangutans, Nigerian dwarf goats, sloth bears, a Puerto Rican boa, and even Quilbert, the zoo's 3-month-old prehensile-tailed porcupine enjoyed the Halloween treats.

As part of the Chicago Zoological Society's Center for the Science of Animal Welfare, staff are always thinking of ways to physically and mentally stimulate the animals at Brookfield Zoo.

One way is by providing them enrichment items they normally do not receive on a regular basis, including pumpkins.

Animals will also be receiving pumpkins over the next two weekends during Brookfield Zoo's Boo! at the Zoo Halloween celebration, which takes place Saturdays and Sundays, October 20-21 and 27-28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspumpkinbrookfield zoohalloweenBrookfield
HALLOWEEN
Spook-tacular Halloween cocktails
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
Mom knocks it out of the park with DIY porcupine Halloween costume
More halloween
PETS & ANIMALS
Exclusive: Diner owner accused of starving dog speaks out
Bronx residents plagued by rat infestation, 1-year-old bitten
Giant snake crashes through bank ceiling
Deer runs into Best Buy in Michigan
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
NYC apartment building evacuated over stability concerns
Amber Alert: Missing teen possibly seen; Parents found dead
Comptroller: Metro-North, LIRR should cost MetroCard swipe in NYC
Boy's 100lb pumpkin from late grandpop stolen from LI porch
High-profile attorney ID'd as final victim of LI plane crash
Human ashes allegedly baked into cookies brought to school
Newborn boy found dead at recycling center
SI man convicted of murder for killing two children in 2016
Show More
Boy separated from mother on subway found safe
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
Suspect in DWI crash that killed Boy Scout in court, pens letter
71-year-old diner employee hit in face with liquor bottle
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into NYPD truck on UES
More News