PETS & ANIMALS

Illinois zoo shows off young gorillas

EMBED </>More Videos

The Brookfield Zoo snapped some adorable photos of two of the young western lowland gorillas.

Jonathon Sadowski
BROOKFIELD, Illinois --
The Brookfield Zoo snapped some adorable photos of two of the young western lowland gorillas.

In the photos, 5-year-old Nora holds her 6-month-old little sister, Ali.

The two sisters are starting to play together frequently, the zoo said, though Ali still keeps close to their mother, Koola.

The other members of the gorilla family are Koola's other daughter, Kamba; Zachary, Kamba's son; Binti Jua, Koola's mother; and JoJo, a 38-year-old male silverback gorilla.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbrookfield zoogorillasbaby animalsu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Camel spotted in snowstorm along highway
'Turkey gone wild' chases police cruiser: VIDEO
Police: Man dresses as woman, buys puppy with stolen credit card
NJ Police K-9 stabbed in line of duty released from hospital
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE: NYC snowstorm response: What happened?
Gov. Murphy responds to criticism over NJ storm response
Snow strands NYC teachers, who turn classrooms into bedrooms
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across NY area
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Snow forces some NJ students to stay overnight in school
Camel spotted in snowstorm along highway
People warned to stay out of parks due to falling trees
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Show More
Homeless man, couple charged in alleged GoFundMe scam
91,000 pounds of turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
Woman killed, 9 hurt in NYC apartment building fire
More News