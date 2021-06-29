Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may protect for years, study finds

The new findings suggest the vaccines will offer protection even after antibodies start to fade.
One major wildcard is the emerging virus variants.
Right now the highly contagious delta variant is threatening unvaccinated people in 49 U.S. states.
Vaccinated Ulster County resident tests positive for COVID Delta variant
A vaccinated Ulster County resident has tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID, according to County Executive Pat Ryan.
Coney Island fireworks
Fourth of July and weekly Friday night fireworks will return to Coney Island this year as the city returns to pre-pandemic levels of entertainment and gatherings.
The Alliance for Coney Island says the fireworks are critical to the recovery of Coney Island's small businesses and provide a free family fun event for all New Yorkers.
Masks will not be mandatory in NJ schools next year
Gov. Murphy announced that masks will not be mandatory for students when the next school year starts in September, unless the individual districts decide to require masks.
He said all schools must prepare to open for full-time, in-person instruction and they anticipate updated guidance from the CDC regarding the wearing of masks.
Type 2 diabetes doubled among kids during pandemic, study finds
Two new studies found that Type 2 diabetes appears to have doubled in children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton broke down what's behind the recent increase and what parents need to know.
Hong Kong to ban passenger flights from UK to curb virus
Hong Kong's government says it will ban all passenger flights from the U.K. starting Thursday as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.
It said in a statement Monday that the U.K. has been classified as "extremely high risk." Under the classification, people who have stayed in the U.K. for more than two hours will be restricted from boarding passenger flights to Hong Kong. The statement says the flight ban was issued because of the "recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the U.K. and the widespread delta variant virus strain there."
Fans return to Wimbledon after 1-year break
Wimbledon is back after a one-year hiatus and the gray, overcast weather felt right at home at an event notorious for its rain delays.
Last year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II. It's going ahead this year but with a reduced capacity at the start. Organizers, however, are planning to have a full crowd of 15,000 at Centre Court for the men's and women's finals in two weeks.
NY, NJ hospitalizations hit low point
The number of hospitalizations have dropped to their lowest levels since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in both New York and New Jersey. On Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced 330 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide. On Saturday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that the number of hospitalizations has fallen below 300.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
