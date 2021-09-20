Society

Pfizer COVID vaccine safe for children 5-11, company announces

NEW YORK -- Pfizer says new data from its own research has determined its vaccine is safe and effective for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Right now, vaccines are only available for those over the age of 12.

Pfizer says the dose for younger children will be one third of the dose of an adult vaccine.

This is just the announcement of Pfizer's findings.

The company plans to request emergency use authorization in the coming weeks.
