coronavirus long island

Reopen News: Officials have warning as Long Island enters Phase 4

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- As Long Island enters Phase 4 Wednesday and more tourist attractions can open, officials warn that 15% to 25% of Nassau County's positive test results are people from out of state.

"Up to a quarter of our new cases over the past two to three weeks come from out of state," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Tuesday. "It's a really big concern as we watch the map. We are asking if you are coming to visit Nassau County, we have done a really good job here of containing the virus, of stopping the spread. And I think we've proven right here that we can reopen. We are going to get into Phase 4 tomorrow. We can get back to business."

She went on to say that while visitors are welcomed, those coming from states with rising numbers of cases are asked to quarantine.

Curran said Phase 4 is "very exciting" and includes reopening zoos, museums, historical sites, botanical gardens and aquariums.

RELATED | What you should know about New York's reopening phases

"Some higher education as well, film and movie production can resume, which is very exciting for us, its actually a huge revenue generator for Nassau County," Curran said. "We've got some fabulous studios, Gold Coast, Grumman, HBO is building a set for a very big ambitious show right here in Nassau, very exciting."

But Curran noted that malls are not included in Phase 4, and it is unclear when they will reopen.

"We've been talking about malls," Curran said. "I was hoping that we could actually move malls a little earlier, they were in Phase 4, now they are not in Phase 4, we are still awaiting word on that."

Suffolk Count Executive Steve Bellone said Phase 4 is a "significant milestone."

Gatherings can increase from 25 to 50 people and houses of worship can move up to 33% capacity.

The reopenings in Suffolk County include the Long Island Aquarium, the Long Island Maritime Museum, Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park and the children's museum.

"And important to us, getting to this milestone, getting to Phase 4, reaching this phase, as I said, there is much more work to do, we are in for a long-term recovery," Bellone said.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countyreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth caretourism
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Molloy College lays out plans for Fall semester amid pandemic
Coronavirus Updates: Zero deaths in CT for 1st time since March
Coronavirus Updates: NYC indoor dining, Connecticut Phase 3 on hold
7 On Your Side helps woman get refund for cancelled funeral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family's NYC apartment destroyed by illegal fireworks
NYC approves plan to reopen childcare centers next week
Delta flight diverted after hail damages nose
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut add 3 states to quarantine list
NJ officials link COVID-19 spike to Myrtle Beach wedding
AccuWeather: Sticky storms Wednesday
NYC hospital opens post-COVID-19 care center
Show More
7 On Your Side: Pros and cons of filing for bankruptcy
EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus
Mary Trump's book offers scathing portrayal of president
Molloy College lays out plans for Fall semester amid pandemic
Yet another gun violence death in NYC as shooting surge persists
More TOP STORIES News