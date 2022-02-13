Up Close: Gov. Murphy discusses NJ mask mandates, why he chose to drop them

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, Governor Phil Murphy discusses his recent announcement on mask mandates.Murphy is among the Democratic governors across the country that has now set a date to stop mask mandates.COVID cases are dropping and COVID fatigue is high, but is it the right time to make this move? Are there risks? Is it a move to win back voters by allowing them to go maskless.We ask the New Jersey governor.Also ahead, we talk to ER doctor and ABC News medical contributor Dr. Darien Sutton about mask mandates being dropped and falling COVID cases.Is the COVID pandemic close to becoming an endemic that we'll just have to learn to live with?Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.