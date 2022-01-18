NJ Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver sworn in for second terms

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11479945" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports on the city's MLK Day observances, including the 36th annual celebration at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver will be sworn in for their second terms in office today.The inauguration ceremony is being held at the Trenton War Memorial.Governor Murphy says he is recommitted to keeping New Jersey moving forward.Murphy called the Garden State a place "where the American Dream is achievable for all who are willing to work hard."New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner will administer the oaths of office.----------