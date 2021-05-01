coronavirus new jersey

Governor Phil Murphy and wife receive 2nd COVID shot

Governor urges anyone 16+ to get vaccinated
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Murphy and wife receive 2nd COVID shot

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- More than 3 million New Jersey residents are now fully vaccinated and that includes Governor Phil Murphy and his wife.

The governor tweeted on Friday that he and his wife Tammy received their second shots of Pfizer at the Atlantic City mass vaccination site.


Even as hospitalizations in New Jersey continue to drop along with the statewide positivity rate, now under 5% for the first time since October, Murphy is urging everyone 16 and older to get vaccinated.

RELATED | Newark's bar and restaurant curfew extended to midnight
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Ras Baraka said the city's curfew could be further loosened if residents act responsibly.



"It's the only way we can defeat this pandemic and move forward to the brighter days ahead," Murphy said.


The governor said on Friday that residents can expect to hear new details on reopening the state on Monday.

"On Monday, you should expect to hear from us on how we see the continued reopening of the state, as well as what we are doing to ensure the vaccine progress continues and that we reach every nook and every corner of our state. So stay tuned," he said.

MORE NEWS | Cuomo ending NY food service curfews, senate repeals some COVID executive orders
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports on the changes for the curfews on food and beverage service in New York state.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthvaccinescoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
COVID News: 140,000 US kids have lost a caretaker to the virus
Mental health information and resources
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News