Governor Phil Murphy and wife receive 2nd COVID shot

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- More than 3 million New Jersey residents are now fully vaccinated and that includes Governor Phil Murphy and his wife.The governor tweeted on Friday that he and his wife Tammy received their second shots of Pfizer at the Atlantic City mass vaccination site.Even as hospitalizations in New Jersey continue to drop along with the statewide positivity rate, now under 5% for the first time since October, Murphy is urging everyone 16 and older to get vaccinated."It's the only way we can defeat this pandemic and move forward to the brighter days ahead," Murphy said.The governor said on Friday that residents can expect to hear new details on reopening the state on Monday."On Monday, you should expect to hear from us on how we see the continued reopening of the state, as well as what we are doing to ensure the vaccine progress continues and that we reach every nook and every corner of our state. So stay tuned," he said.