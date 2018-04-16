Philadelphia DA says Meek Mill conviction should be tossed

MEEK MILL

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
A dance party erupted in the streets outside a courthouse in Philadelphia Monday after the city's district attorney said rapper Meek Mill's convictions should be vacated and he should have a new trial.

The district attorney's announcement came during a hearing, but the judge is still refusing to release Mill on bail.

His lawyers say they will reach out to a higher court to get their client out pending the trial.

The Philadelphia-born Mill was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

Mill's lawyers have unsuccessfully appealed the sentence multiple times and have called for Judge Genece Brinkley to recuse herself from the case.

A group of supporters are rallying outside of the courthouse and celebrated the announcement from the district attorney.

