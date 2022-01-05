fire

13 dead in large Philadelphia house fire: Sources

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames shooting from the second story of the three-story row house.
PHILADELPHIA -- Thirteen people are dead after a large house fire broke out in Philadelphia early Wednesday morning, sources told our sister station WPVI. At least two are injured.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. The house had been converted into two apartments, police said.

The fire was brought under control after less than an hour, but officials remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
