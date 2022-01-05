13 dead in large Philadelphia house fire: Sources

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11428146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over the scene of a fatal house fire in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA -- Thirteen people are dead after a large house fire broke out in Philadelphia early Wednesday morning, sources told our sister station WPVI. At least two are injured.Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. The house had been converted into two apartments, police said.The fire was brought under control after less than an hour, but officials remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire.