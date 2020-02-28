Delta plane departing LaGuardia makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Electrical problems on a Delta plane departing LaGuardia Airport was forced to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport Thursday night.
Officials say that Delta Flight 834 bound for Denver had to make an emergency landing due to an electrical problem.
The plane landed safely.
No injuries have been reported.
Delta says they are using a new plane and will depart PHL at 1:15 a.m. to resume the trip to Denver.
