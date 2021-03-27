u.s. & world

7 people shot in Philadelphia; 3 in critical condition

By Marlene Lenthang
PHILADELPHIA -- A shooting in Philadelphia has left seven people wounded, police said.

The shooting broke out Friday around 8 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue in the Fishtown neighborhood, according to our sister station WPVI.

Seven people were shot and three of the victims were listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital Friday night.

The other four were listed in stable condition.

Police said one person of interest was in police custody Friday evening. A motive behind the shooting is not clear.

Police said the shooting took place outside Golf & Social club, a sports bar, and the violence stemmed from an altercation inside the venue, according to CBSN.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapennsylvaniashootingu.s. & worldabc newsnational
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
U.S. & WORLD
New memorial honors Puerto Rican victims of Hurricane Maria
Thousands of animals could die if Suez Canal remains blocked, NGO warns
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
Spurred by lockdown, Spain gives 4-day work week a try
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being punched, hitting head on pavement outside bar
Thousands of animals could die if Suez Canal remains blocked, NGO warns
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
Search on for man with stroller who yelled anti-Asian statements at woman
COVID Updates: Vaccines may need boosters until infections die down
New memorial honors Puerto Rican victims of Hurricane Maria
Show More
Women hold rally to demand that Gov. Cuomo step down
2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
Handyman gives back after being helped out of homelessness
Stray dog with purple unicorn toy he repeatedly stole gets adopted
Spurred by lockdown, Spain gives 4-day work week a try
More TOP STORIES News