Shooting outside upscale NYC restaurant leaves customer wounded

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg after two gun-toting men held up diners eating outside an upscale restaurant on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

It happened just after 10 p.m. outside Philippe Chow on East 60th Street.

The mask-wearing suspects emerged from a dark colored SUV and descended on two men who were dining at different tables.

One suspect stole a 31-year-old man's Rolex Stainless Steel Submariner.

The other suspect approached a 28-year-old man on a date at a separate table to rob him.

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting outside a restaurant in Manhattan Wednesday night.



That victim resisted and struggled with the suspect, grabbing his gun, which suddenly went off.

The victim was shot in the leg, and the startled suspect dropped the weapon and fled.

The victim staggered onto the sidewalk and placed the gun in the restaurant.



First-arriving police officers placed a tourniquet around the shot man's leg before he was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police have recovered surveillance video of the suspects and are looking for them.

No arrests have been made.

