Robber steals iPhone out of hand of 5-year-old boy walking with grandmother in Queens

Police say a phone was stolen from the hand of a 5-year-old in Queens.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the robber who stole an iPhone right out of the hand of a 5-year-old boy in Queens.

The incident happened April 19 on 166th Street in Flushing.

According to the NYPD, the boy was walking with his grandmother and was holding her iPhone in his hand.

A man approached the boy and snatched the phone away, then ran southbound on 166th Street toward 27th Avenue.

The boy was not hurt.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect, who they describe as a black male, 18-years-old, last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

