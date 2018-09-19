Police are searching for an alleged sexual predator in Brooklyn who they say groped an 11-year-old girl.The NYPD released a picture of the suspect they're searching for.Investigators say he inappropriately touched the girl over her clothes in East Flatbush then ran away into the Newkirk Avenue Subway station.Police say the alleged attack happened last Sunday just before 3 p.m.The suspect is described as a black man, 25 to 30 years-old, 5'4" to 5'6", medium build, dark eyes, wearing a hat that says "Security" in yellow lettering, and black cargo pants and a black t-shirt.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------