Photo of man who allegedly groped young girl in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Police released a photo of the suspect after he ran to the subway in East Flatbush.

Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for an alleged sexual predator in Brooklyn who they say groped an 11-year-old girl.

The NYPD released a picture of the suspect they're searching for.

Investigators say he inappropriately touched the girl over her clothes in East Flatbush then ran away into the Newkirk Avenue Subway station.

Police say the alleged attack happened last Sunday just before 3 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black man, 25 to 30 years-old, 5'4" to 5'6", medium build, dark eyes, wearing a hat that says "Security" in yellow lettering, and black cargo pants and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gropingchild sex assaultEast FlatbushBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search for suspect in 2 Upper East Side gropings
Exclusive Video: Suspects shatter glass door in jewel heist
Mugshots: Police sergeant among 24 arrested in child sex sting
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Resident of NJ group home dies after hit-and-run
Korean leaders sign agreement for North Korea to take further steps to denuclearize
Wet commute for NYC as water pours into subway stations
Ford: FBI should investigate Kavanaugh claim before hearing
Show More
Couple accused of rape, preyed on upwards of 1,000 women
NYPD officer, wife accused of using dead mom's ID to steal $300K
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
NYCHA tenant says belongings were thrown out after deadly fire
More News