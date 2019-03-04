Photo of students at party with swastika image sparking outrage

NEWPORT BEACH, California -- A photo taken at a teen party in Newport Beach, California is sparking outrage in the community over its depiction of anti-Semitic imagery.The photo depicts a series of red plastic cups arranged in the shape of a swastika and students standing around giving what appears to be a Nazi salute.The picture was taken at a recent party and at least some of the partygoers are believed to be students at Newport Harbor High School.The Newport-Mesa Unified School District and the Newport Beach police are investigating the photo and the party, in which there may have also been underage drinking.Community members and other students are dismayed at the behavior depicted in the photo and how it reflects on the community."It's really sad," said local resident Stephanie Holland. "My grandmother's Jewish and it makes me sad and sick to my stomach that kids would do this."The school district said it is still gathering information and issued a statement:"We were recently made aware of social media postings involving some students who created inappropriate anti-Semitic symbols, and possible underage drinking. While these actions did not occur on any school campus or school function, we condemn all acts of anti-Semitism and hate in all their forms.We continue to gather information regarding the conduct of these students and work with law enforcement.We remain focused on educating students on all aspects of life's challenges and are committed to holding students accountable, educating them on the consequences of their choices, and the impact these actions have on our schools and community at large.We are asking that parents please partner with us in helping students make good decisions, be respectful of others, and to always use good judgment."----------