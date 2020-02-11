Photo released of Brooklyn murder suspect 9 years later

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released a photo of a suspect in a Brooklyn murder nearly a decade later.

Jamal Singleton was gunned down in front of his girlfriend's home on Greene Avenue back on Sept. 19, 2011.

Police say Singleton was approached by the suspect and words were exchanged. Those words led to shots being fired.

The victim's mother, Monica Singleton, has since rallied against gun violence and worked with the NYPD to help catch her son's killer.

It is because of her request for the NYPD to revisit the case that the photo of the suspect was finally released on Tuesday.

The suspect is described a male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap and a blue sweatsuit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

