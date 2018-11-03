WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --Police have released a new photo of the gunman wanted in connection to a Halloween shooting in Washington Heights that left two people injured.
Authorities say a gunman was wearing the mask of a horror movie villain when he opened fire on two people standing outside around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of West 163rd Street.
A 17-year-old girl was hit in the stomach and taken to Harlem Hospital and a 21-year-old man was struck multiple times in his abdomen, groin and leg. He was taken to nearby New York Presbyterian Hospital.
They are both expected to survive.
Police say the man pictured on the left is the suspected gunman and the man on the right was seen with the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
