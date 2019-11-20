PHOTO: Suspect sought after dozens of tires slashed in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released a picture of the suspect accused of slashing the tires of dozens of cars in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

It appears the suspect was covering his face at the time.

The incident happened overnight Saturday into Sunday along Shore Road in Bay Ridge.

Police say as many as 32 cars were vandalized.

Some were also keyed and scratched.

