PHOTOS: Images unveiled of Manhattan's first public beach

MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan -- Images were unveiled of Manhattan's first public beach, planned for the Meatpacking District.

The beach would be on the Gansevoort Peninsula, located between Gansevoort Street and Little West 12th Street, on about 5.5 acres on the waterfront.



The new park will feature a beach area with kayak access, a sports field, a salt marsh, and areas to picnic and lounge.

Construction would start in late 2020 with completion expected by the middle of 2022.

