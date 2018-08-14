PHOTOS: New York City blackout of 2003, 15 years later

NEW YORK (WABC) --Fifteen years ago on Tuesday, the United States experienced its worst blackout ever, and New York City was in the center of all the chaos.
About 50 million people lost power on August 14, 2003, when a tree branch touching high-power transmission lines in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Quebec.
In New York City, thousands of straphangers were evacuated from trains as the subway system shut down. Some commuters were unable to get home and forced to spend the night in Manhattan.
The power outage caused flight delays at airports too, stranding travelers for up to 48 hours or more.
The blackout lasted for parts of two days.
Originally, city health officials attributed six deaths to the blackout, most from carbon monoxide poisoning. However, data published a decade later showed that the city experienced a 28 percent spike in deaths during the power outage.
In the years following the blackout, New York spent millions of dollars on high-tech gadgets to avert another crisis.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
