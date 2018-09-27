A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and leg after he tried breaking up an argument on a subway train in Queens.Police released new photos of the suspect early Thursday morning.Investigators say the victim was on a north-bound F train at the 75th Avenue station in Forest Hills just after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, when he tried to step in-between a man and a woman who were arguing.That is when police say that man turned on the victim and stabbed him.The victim then managed to stumble out of the station, where he collapsed just outside an entrance.The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital in serious but stable condition."I would think this would happen maybe in the middle of the night, early in the morning, but not at this time during rush hour," a commuter said.Witnesses say the suspect, who fled the scene, appeared to be homeless.The woman who he was arguing with remained at the scene to wait for police.Investigators say it remains unclear whether the suspect knew the woman he was arguing with."I feel pretty safe here, that's not a problem. But that's kind of shaky now," a commuter said.----------