Photos released of suspects in Upper West Side home invasion robbery

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released photos of the suspects who broke into a Manhattan apartment Friday and beat the man inside.

Police say once the suspects got into the apartment on West 83rd Street, they grabbed 21-year-old Thomas Dorcey and punched him in the face.

One man grabbed the victim's girlfriend by her hair.

They even took the owner's service dog outside. The dog was later found safe.

The suspects got away with a Playstation 4, a debit card and a cell phone.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

