Coachella puppies dumped: Look inside Deborah Culwell's run-down home where 38 dogs were found

COACHELLA, Calif. -- Newly released images show filthy conditions inside the home of Deborah Sue Culwell, the woman accused of dumping seven newborn puppies into a Coachella dumpster.

Culwell is accused of putting the puppies in a plastic bag, then discarding them in a dumpster amid 90-degree weather.

Video shows a woman stepping out of a white Jeep, peering into a dumpster used for recyclables, then dropping the bag filled with the puppies into a pile of trash behind Napa Auto Parts in Coachella Thursday before driving away.

A man who rummaged through the dumpster shortly afterward spotted the bag and took it to the store, an act officials say saved the puppies lives.
Authorities took Culwell into custody Monday at her home, where they found 38 other dogs, which all had to be impounded. Those dogs are now being cared for at a shelter in Thousand Palms.

Riverside County Animal Services released several photos from inside the house. The images show dogs living in run-down conditions.

Culwell faces up to seven counts of animal cruelty.

Authorities said the puppies, believed to be 3-day-old terrier mixes, may not have survived the 90-degree heat had they not been found within an hour of being dumped.

A local rescue is caring for the seven little puppies.

