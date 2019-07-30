FDR Drive in New York City closed after a boom of a crane partially collapsed

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- FDR Drive is closed in both directions near exit 5 after the boom of a crane partially collapsed on a building in the East Village in New York City.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at 749 FDR Drive in the East Village. The building appears to be residential.

No injuries were reported at this time.

The cause of the possible crane incident is unknown.

The FDNY is checking the stability of the building.

Drivers can expect delays near FDR Drive and East 6th Street.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

