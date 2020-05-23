WATCH LIVE: Crews battle 4-alarm fire at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf

SAN FRANCISCO -- An enormous fire broke out at a San Francisco warehouse on Pier 45 at the city's iconic Fisherman's Wharf Saturday morning.

Firefighters told our sister station KGO-TV that additional structures and the SS Jeremiah O'Brien ship are threatened.

The ship is one of two remaining fully functioning Liberty ships launched during World War II.

It's unclear what ignited the flames. Crews say no one has been hurt.

The fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m. local time. As of 5:49 a.m., the fire department said crews were making progress on the flames.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.



