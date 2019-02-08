Pilot arrested before Philadelphia-bound flight

EMBED </>More Videos

Pilot arrested before Philadelphia-bound flight. Watch the report from Action News at 10 p.m. on February 7, 2019.

MANCHESTER, England --
An American Airlines pilot has been arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated on a plane before it left England for Philadelphia.

The 62-year-old man was detained Thursday morning at Manchester Airport after someone reported him to police.

The flight was canceled, and all passengers were re-booked onto a different flight. They are expected to arrive Friday afternoon.

It is not known if the person was the captain or a first officer.

American Airlines released the following statement on the incident:

"American Airlines is aware of an incident involving a member of its crew at Manchester Airport earlier this morning. The employee was detained and the flight, AA735 to Philadelphia, has been cancelled. Safety is our highest priority and we apologize to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans, we have re-booked them on alternative flights. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement and further questions should be referred to them."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
american airlinesu.s. & worldphiladelphia newsPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE | Suspect with knife shot by police on Lower East Side
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Fire breaks out in garbage truck on UWS
Son charged after mother found dead, burned in closet
10 dead and 3 hurt in fire at Brazilian soccer team complex
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Teen girls, young boy sought in subway station robbery
Body found in suitcase in CT ID'd as missing NY woman
Show More
NY taxpayers foot $1.5M bill for tourist sites during shutdown
Johnson & Johnson will list drug prices in TV commercials
NYC murder suspects lived with body, police say
NYC bar serving cocktails with lids after claims of spiked drinks
Facility shutting down after incapacitated woman gave birth
More News