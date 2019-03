FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WABC) -- A condominium calamity hit Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.A small banner plane flying over the beach along the coast crashed into an 18-story apartment building shortly before noon.Upon hitting the building, the plane fell several floors down onto an outdoor pool deck.The pilot was killed in the impact.Authorities said about 20 construction workers were also on the roof of the building at the time of the crash, but none were reported injured.The apartment building itself was occupied at the time and has now been safely evacuated.----------