Pilot dies after plane crashes into home with couple inside

One person died after a plane crashed into a Utah home Monday, authorities said.Flames engulfed the house after the crash and ensuing fire. The pilot, who was the only one aboard, died in the crash, according to officials.A couple inside the home reportedly escaped uninjured.Video taken by a neighbor showed flames coming out of the house and people watching from a distance. The neighbor said his mother heard the plane pass by twice before hearing the crash.The plane was a twin-engine Cessna 525, the Federal Aviation Administration said.The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, officials said.