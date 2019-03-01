Pilot killed when small plane crashes into condo

By EMILY SHAPIRO
Updated 12 minutes ago
A small plane crashed into a condo building in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday, killing the pilot, according to local fire officials.

The plane was a single-engine Piper PA-25 aircraft, which typically only carries one person, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The pilot, who was not identified, was the only person on board, officials said.

The plane hit in between the condo's 16th and 17th floors before crashing onto the pool deck below, said Fort Lauderdale fire officials.

Preliminary information indicates it was a banner tower, according to the FAA.

People in the building were safely evacuated, fire officials said.

The crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. after the plane took off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, the FAA said.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Massive NY loan fraud ring busted: Hundreds of victims targeted
Updated 18 minutes ago
2 seriously injured in NYC high rise fire, officials say
Updated 38 minutes ago
AccuWeather: Snowy start to the weekend
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
25-year-old cyclist killed in apparent Brooklyn hit-and-run
Updated 35 minutes ago
LIVE UPDATE | Officers shoot at car that hit NYPD officer
Updated 11 minutes ago
MTA custodian stole headphones from sleeping commuter: Police
Updated 5 minutes ago
Show More
8 people hurt in NYC fire; Dog killed, resident says
Couple buys 45 hotel rooms for homeless in the snow
Updated 40 minutes ago
Driver arrested after dump truck rolls over onto day care lawn
Updated 2 hours ago
NYC horse-drawn carriages move inside Central Park
Updated 7 minutes ago
Hit-and-run sends car flipping into parking lot, swimming pool gate
More TOP STORIES News