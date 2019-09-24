Pilot rescued from plane that ended up in tree after missing runway at New Jersey airport

HILLSBOROUGH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A pilot was rescued after a small plane missed the runway at a New Jersey airport, went across a road, and ended up in the trees east of the airport around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The plane is currently located 600 feet to the east of Central Jersey Regional Airport in Hillsborough near Wilhowski Street.

The small aircraft was found sitting on top of trees 75 feet in the air.

First responders managed to rescue the pilot, the only person on board, from the plane. His or her condition is unknown.

"We do not have the aircraft type or registration yet. The FAA will investigate, and the NTSB will determine probable cause of the accident. We will update this statement when we get new, confirmed information," an FAA spokesperson said in a statement.

