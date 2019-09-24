Pilot stuck in plane that ended up in tree after missing runway at New Jersey airport

HILLSBOROUGH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A small plane missed the runway at a New Jersey airport, went across a road, and ended up in the trees east of the airport.The plane is currently located 600 feet to the east of Central Jersey Regional Airport in Hillsborough near Wilhowski Street.The plane is in a remote area not easily accessible by first responders.The pilot is still in the plane, and his or her condition is unknown.The cause of the incident is also unknown.----------