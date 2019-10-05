Pipe-wielding man kills 4 homeless in Manhattan's Chinatown, police say

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four men are dead and one was critically injured after a pipe-wielding man apparently attacked them randomly with a metal pipe, police said.
Police said a 24-year-old man, who is homeless, is in custody after the murderous crime spree in Chinatown early Saturday morning.
Some of the victims were killed as they slept on the street. The victims are also homeless.
Police responded to reports of a dispute at Doyers Street and Bowery around 2:10 a.m. and found two men with head wounds. One, a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and another, a 49-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Over the next hour, police discovered additional victims in the area: Two men were found outside of 2 East Broadway, and another was found outside of 17 East Broadway.
Police said the attacks appear to be random.
The man taken into custody is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, police said.
The identities of the victims and suspect have not yet been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
